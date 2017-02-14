442 Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Terry Reece, a crew chief assigned to the 358th Fighter Squadron, stands on the side of an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft while securing the pilot in the cockpit during pre-flight checks at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Feb. 14, 2017. The A-10 Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. They are simple, effective and survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that can be used against all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy M. Kin)
