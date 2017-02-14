(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    442 Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 8]

    442 Fighter Wing

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy Kin 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Whiteman Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Major Rox Kirkendall, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 303rd Fighter Squadron, sits in the cockpit prior to a local flying mission at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Feb. 14, 2017. The A-10 Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. They are simple, effective and survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that can be used against all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy M. Kin)

    This work, 442 Fighter Wing [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Andy Kin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    MO
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Warthogs
    509BW
    442 FW

