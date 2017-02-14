U.S. Air Force Major Rox Kirkendall, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot assigned to the 303rd Fighter Squadron, climbs into his aircraft prior to a local flying mission at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Feb. 14, 2017. The A-10 Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. They are simple, effective and survivable twin-engine jet aircraft that can be used against all ground targets, including tanks and other armored vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy M. Kin)
This work, 442 Fighter Wing [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Andy Kin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
