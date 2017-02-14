(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    442 Fighter Wing [Image 4 of 8]

    442 Fighter Wing

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy Kin 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Whiteman Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Terry Reece, a crew chief assigned to the 358th Fighter Squadron, awaits pilot’s instruction during pre-flight inspections prior to a local training mission at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Feb. 14, 2017. The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform. The aircraft can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. The wide combat radius and short takeoff and landing capability permit operations in and out of locations near front lines. Using night vision goggles, A-10 pilots can conduct their missions during darkness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy M. Kin)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 442 Fighter Wing [Image 1 of 8], by TSgt Andy Kin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    MO
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Warthogs
    509BW
    442 FW

