U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircrafts sit on the flightline at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Feb. 14, 2017. The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform. The aircraft can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy M. Kin)
|02.14.2017
|02.21.2017 14:54
|3178822
|170214-F-KV470-004
|7360x4912
|1.15 MB
|US
This work, 442 Fighter Wing, by TSgt Andy Kin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
