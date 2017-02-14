442 Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II aircrafts sit on the flightline at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Feb. 14, 2017. The A-10 Thunderbolt II has excellent maneuverability at low air speeds and altitude, and is a highly accurate and survivable weapons-delivery platform. The aircraft can loiter near battle areas for extended periods of time and operate in low ceiling and visibility conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andy M. Kin)

