909th ARS refuels Cope North

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during annual exercise Cope North, Feb. 21, 2017. The 909th ARS’s motto is ‘Always There,’ symbolizing the squadron’s constant presence and devotion to support allies and partners throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

