909th ARS refuels Cope North

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Voorhees, 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, prepares to conduct in-flight refueling aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker Feb, 21, 2017, off the coast of Guam. Twenty-two flying units, including the 909th ARS, are on Andersen Air Force Base to participate in annual exercise Cope North. Boom operators have the ability to pump thousands of pounds of fuel to any capable aircraft while thousands of feet above the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

