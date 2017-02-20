909th ARS refuels Cope North

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Voorhees, 909th Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, provides a safety brief to local and foreign reporters aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker Feb. 21, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Reporters flew with the 909th ARS to observe air refueling operations during trilateral exercise Cope North. The exercise is held annually to improve combat readiness, develop synergistic humanitarian assistance, disaster relief operations, and increase interoperability between the U.S., Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

Date Taken: 02.20.2017
Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU