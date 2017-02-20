909th ARS refuels Cope North

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during annual exercise Cope North, Feb. 21, 2017. Cope North provides an opportunity to train and increase combat readiness and interoperability between partnered forces. Stratotankers have provided the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

