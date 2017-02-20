909th ARS refuels Cope North

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brian Navin, 909th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, guides reporters toward an aircraft Feb. 21, 2017, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Media teams visited Andersen to observe Cope North, an annual exercise designed to increase interoperability between the U.S., Japan and Australian air forces. The 909th ARS provided a flight for the visitors aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker for an observation of air-refueling operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

