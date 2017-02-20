909th ARS refuels Cope North

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron from Misawa Air Base, Japan, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during Cope North, Feb. 21, 2017. Cope North is an annual exercise which enables regional forces to hone vital readiness skills. Through air refueling operations, U.S. Air Force and allied aircraft have the capability to deter threats and promote security across the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

Date Taken: 02.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU