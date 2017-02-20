A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron from Misawa Air Base, Japan, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during Cope North, Feb. 21, 2017. Cope North is an annual exercise which enables regional forces to hone vital readiness skills. Through air refueling operations, U.S. Air Force and allied aircraft have the capability to deter threats and promote security across the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 05:48
|Photo ID:
|3177676
|VIRIN:
|170221-F-GR156-113
|Resolution:
|5597x3731
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
This work, 909th ARS refuels Cope North [Image 1 of 7], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
