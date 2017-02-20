(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    909th ARS refuels Cope North [Image 4 of 7]

    909th ARS refuels Cope North

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker Feb. 21, 2017 off the coast of Guam. Both aircraft units are training among Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force and other U.S. Pacific Command units to participate in exercise Cope North. The 909th ARS is located at Kadena Air Base, Japan, and has 15 Stratotankers that deploy to worldwide destinations, providing global reach for U.S. and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 05:48
    Photo ID: 3177675
    VIRIN: 170221-F-GR156-063
    Resolution: 5506x3671
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th ARS refuels Cope North [Image 1 of 7], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    PACAF
    Kadena
    Japan
    DoD
    Kadena Air Base
    Pacific
    Pacific Command
    Pacific Air Force
    Andersen AFB
    Cope North
    People
    Aircraft
    PACOM
    Jet
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Air Power
    USFJ
    KAB
    United States Forces Japan
    5AF
    5th Air Force
    CN17

