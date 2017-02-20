A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker Feb. 21, 2017 off the coast of Guam. Both aircraft units are training among Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force and other U.S. Pacific Command units to participate in exercise Cope North. The 909th ARS is located at Kadena Air Base, Japan, and has 15 Stratotankers that deploy to worldwide destinations, providing global reach for U.S. and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 05:48 Photo ID: 3177675 VIRIN: 170221-F-GR156-063 Resolution: 5506x3671 Size: 2.28 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 909th ARS refuels Cope North [Image 1 of 7], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.