A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron, receives fuel from a 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker Feb. 21, 2017 off the coast of Guam. Both aircraft units are training among Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force and other U.S. Pacific Command units to participate in exercise Cope North. The 909th ARS is located at Kadena Air Base, Japan, and has 15 Stratotankers that deploy to worldwide destinations, providing global reach for U.S. and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 05:48
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
This work, 909th ARS refuels Cope North [Image 1 of 7], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
