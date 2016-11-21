U.S. Air Force Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members, 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems, secure panels and the feedhorn on a TPN-19 radar during the disassembly of the unit, Nov. 18, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The TPN-19 radar’s design allows the entire system to be disassembled and stowed away into the shelter it operates atop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 02:20
|Photo ID:
|3177601
|VIRIN:
|161121-Z-CT752-339
|Resolution:
|4328x2881
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
This work, CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
