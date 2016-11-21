CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown

U.S. Air Force Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members, 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems, secure panels and the feedhorn on a TPN-19 radar during the disassembly of the unit, Nov. 18, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The TPN-19 radar’s design allows the entire system to be disassembled and stowed away into the shelter it operates atop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

