CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown

U.S. Air Force Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members, 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems, remove the last section of the “tootsie roll” antenna from a TPN-19 radar during the disassembly of the unit, Nov. 18, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The disassembly and storage of this unit was completed in less than a week and involved four million dollars worth of equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

