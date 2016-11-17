U.S. Air Force Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members, 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems, pose for a photo in front of the new GPN-27 Airport Surveillance Radar System, Nov. 17, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The GPN-27 replaced the TPN-19 radar unit wrapping up the radar upgrade plan that started in 2014. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|11.17.2016
|02.21.2017 02:20
|3177594
|161117-Z-CT752-548
|4928x3280
|4.59 MB
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|0
|0
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
