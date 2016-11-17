(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown [Image 5 of 7]

    CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    11.17.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members, 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems, pose for a photo in front of the new GPN-27 Airport Surveillance Radar System, Nov. 17, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The GPN-27 replaced the TPN-19 radar unit wrapping up the radar upgrade plan that started in 2014. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    726th EABS
    726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems
    TPN-19

