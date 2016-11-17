U.S. Air Force Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members, 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems, prepare to remove the “sails” from a TPN-19 radar during the disassembly of the unit, Nov. 17, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The sails receive the picture from the radar. The TPN-19 system is intended to operate in a short-term capacity to provide a radar picture in support of air operations in a bare base environment within 72 hours of deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 02:20
|Photo ID:
|3177591
|VIRIN:
|161117-Z-CT752-030
|Resolution:
|4928x2523
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
