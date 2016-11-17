CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown

U.S. Air Force Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members, 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems, prepare to remove the “sails” from a TPN-19 radar during the disassembly of the unit, Nov. 17, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The sails receive the picture from the radar. The TPN-19 system is intended to operate in a short-term capacity to provide a radar picture in support of air operations in a bare base environment within 72 hours of deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

Date Taken: 11.17.2016 by SSgt Penny Snoozy