    CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown [Image 4 of 7]

    CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    11.18.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members, 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems, remove the “boom” from a TPN-19 radar during the disassembly of the unit, Nov. 18, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Operational strains accumulated due to the extended use of the temporary system and new physical structures, which impeded signals. The radar will undergo a depot level maintenance when it leaves the camp. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    726th EABS
    726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems
    TPN-19

