U.S. Air Force Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members, 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems, remove the “boom” from a TPN-19 radar during the disassembly of the unit, Nov. 18, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Operational strains accumulated due to the extended use of the temporary system and new physical structures, which impeded signals. The radar will undergo a depot level maintenance when it leaves the camp. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

Date Taken: 11.18.2016 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 Photo ID: 3177596 Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ This work, CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.