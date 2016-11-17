CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Kunselman-Youngblood and Tech. Sgt. Raul Sauceda, 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems, prepare to remove the “boom” from a TPN-19 radar during the disassembly of the unit, Nov. 17, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The boom sends out the signal for the radar picture. The disassembly of this unit wraps up the radar upgrade plan that started in 2014, and increases the effectiveness and reliability of Camp Lemonnier radar operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

