CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown

U.S. Air Force Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members, 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems, prepare to remove the “tootsie roll” antenna from a TPN-19 radar during the disassembly of the unit, Nov. 18, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. After the “W” bracket is raised, the radar is lowered into the shelter part way for easier access to and removal of multiple sections. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

