U.S. Air Force Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members, 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems, prepare to remove the “tootsie roll” antenna from a TPN-19 radar during the disassembly of the unit, Nov. 18, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. After the “W” bracket is raised, the radar is lowered into the shelter part way for easier access to and removal of multiple sections. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 02:20
|Photo ID:
|3177598
|VIRIN:
|161118-Z-CT752-409
|Resolution:
|4776x3179
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown
LEAVE A COMMENT