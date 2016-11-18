(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown [Image 3 of 7]

    CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown

    DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    11.18.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa members, 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems, prepare to remove the “tootsie roll” antenna from a TPN-19 radar during the disassembly of the unit, Nov. 18, 2016, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. After the “W” bracket is raised, the radar is lowered into the shelter part way for easier access to and removal of multiple sections. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2016
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 02:20
    Photo ID: 3177598
    VIRIN: 161118-Z-CT752-409
    Resolution: 4776x3179
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: DJIBOUTI, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA Airmen complete radar upgrade with teardown [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Penny Snoozy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    726th EABS
    726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron ground radar systems
    TPN-19

