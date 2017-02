Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.19.2017 11:12 Photo ID: 3176208 VIRIN: 170204-F-WU507-015 Resolution: 5091x3517 Size: 7.85 MB Location: ROTA, ES

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 13], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.