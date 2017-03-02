(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 13 of 13]

    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170203-F-WU507-005: Staff Sgt. Jayce Marshall, 1st Airlift Squadron flight attendant, inspects oxygen bottles inside a C-40B as part of pre-flight checks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 3, 2017, as fellow FA Staff Sgt. Naomi Rice looks on, and their trainer Staff Sgt. Zoya Kidd instructs them on the task. FAs are often known for their world-class culinary skills; however they are also customs experts and their primary job is to ensure the safety of 89th Airlift Wing passengers and crewmates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 11:12
    Photo ID: 3176187
    VIRIN: 170203-F-WU507-005
    Resolution: 4413x4912
    Size: 3.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 13], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

