89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe

170203-F-WU507-005: Staff Sgt. Jayce Marshall, 1st Airlift Squadron flight attendant, inspects oxygen bottles inside a C-40B as part of pre-flight checks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 3, 2017, as fellow FA Staff Sgt. Naomi Rice looks on, and their trainer Staff Sgt. Zoya Kidd instructs them on the task. FAs are often known for their world-class culinary skills; however they are also customs experts and their primary job is to ensure the safety of 89th Airlift Wing passengers and crewmates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

