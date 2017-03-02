89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe

170203-F-WU507-011: Staff Sgt. Zoya Kidd and Staff Sgt. Jayce Marshall, 1st Airlift Squadron flight attendants, stock supplies on a C-40B, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Feb. 3, 2017, prior to an off-station training mission. FAs are known for their unprecedented professionalism and service, catering to America’s most important leaders and diplomats. They ensure world-class service keeps the president, vice president, Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, first lady and or U.S. leaders safe and comfortable, during reliable transportation anywhere on the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

