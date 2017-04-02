170204-F-WU507-011: Staff Sgt. Brandon Scanlan, 89th Maintenance Group flying crew chief, performs an after-flight maintenance inspection on a C-40B at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 4, 2017. FCCs prepare, launch and recover 1st Airlift Squadron C-32As and C-40Bs, and perform maintenance on both platforms both in flight and on the ground, when away from Joint Base Andrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)
|02.04.2017
|02.19.2017 11:12
|3176200
|170204-F-WU507-011
|5355x4156
|2.56 MB
|ROTA, ES
This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 13], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
