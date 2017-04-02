170204-F-WU507-014: Staff Sgt. Jesse Sosa, 89th Maintenance Group flying crew chief, inspects a C-40B engine as part of an after-flight check at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 4, 2017. FCCs fly on all C-40B and C-32A missions for the 1st Airlift Squadron, and perform maintenance on the ground or in the sky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 11:12
|Photo ID:
|3176206
|VIRIN:
|170204-F-WU507-014
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 13], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT