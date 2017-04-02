89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe

170204-F-WU507-014: Staff Sgt. Jesse Sosa, 89th Maintenance Group flying crew chief, inspects a C-40B engine as part of an after-flight check at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 4, 2017. FCCs fly on all C-40B and C-32A missions for the 1st Airlift Squadron, and perform maintenance on the ground or in the sky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

