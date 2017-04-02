(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 9 of 13]

    89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace  

    89th Airlift Wing

    170204-F-WU507-009: Staff Sgt. Travis Dalton, 811th Security Forces Raven, guards the door to a 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 4, 2017. Though not assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing, the 811th SFS Ravens are a vital part of the SAM Fox mission as they protect 89th Operations Group air assets while the aircraft are away from Joint Base Andrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 11:12
    Photo ID: 3176194
    VIRIN: 170204-F-WU507-009
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 13], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force
    AMC
    Boeing
    Joint Base Andrews
    89th Airlift Wing
    Air Force Two
    1st Airlift Squadron
    SAM Fox
    89th Maintenance Group

