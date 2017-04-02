170204-F-WU507-009: Staff Sgt. Travis Dalton, 811th Security Forces Raven, guards the door to a 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 4, 2017. Though not assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing, the 811th SFS Ravens are a vital part of the SAM Fox mission as they protect 89th Operations Group air assets while the aircraft are away from Joint Base Andrews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 11:12
|Photo ID:
|3176194
|VIRIN:
|170204-F-WU507-009
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 13], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT