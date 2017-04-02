170204-F-WU507-013: A 1st Airlift Squadron C-40B sits parked as it awaits fuel at Naval Air Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 4, 2017. After receiving fuel, the C-40B crew then flew the jet to Souda Bay, Greece, arriving in the early hours of Feb. 5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Wallace/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.19.2017 11:12 Photo ID: 3176203 VIRIN: 170204-F-WU507-013 Resolution: 4416x2907 Size: 1.02 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 89th Airlift Wing performs SAM mission in Europe [Image 1 of 13], by SMSgt Kevin Wallace, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.