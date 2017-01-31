Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017

Sgt. Brian Sonntag fires his weapon while Staff Sgt. Yolanda Gonzalez looks on during the Deployment Support Command’s Best Warrior Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia. Both soldiers are with the 1397th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, Mare Island in Vallejo, California. Weapons qualification tests Soldier’s accuracy on targets up to 300 meters away. The winners of this competition will go on to compete in the 377th Theater Support Command's Best Warrior Competition beginning April 9 at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ted Stuckey.

