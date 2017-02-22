Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017

Competitors in the Deployment Support Command’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Benning, Georgia huddle around Command Sgt. Maj. John K. Zimmerman after a long day navigating an obstacle course. Soldiers are selected to represent their home unit in this annual competition. The winner will move on to compete at the 377th Sustainment Support Command’s competition and those winners will compete in the US Army Reserve competition. From there winners go to the All Army competition. From left: Sgt. Kevin Santiago a native of Porto Rico with the 757th Expeditionary Rail Center based in St. Louis, Missouri; Sgt. Brian Sonntag form Sonoma, California with the 1397th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, Mare Island in Vallejo, California; Private 1st Class Marco Mata with the 639th Transportation Detachment/1397th Deployment and Support Battalion, Mare Island in Vallejo, California; Spec. John Moore of Corpus Christi, Texas with the 370th Transportation Detachment out of Sinton, Texas; Spec. Joshua Thomas from Chicago, Illinois with the 757th Expeditionary Rail Center at Fort Sheridan, Illinois; Spec. Christopher Childress from Gulf Shores, Alabama with the 1184th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, Mobile, Alabama; Private 1st Class David Ortiz from Brooklyn, New York of the 652nd Transportation Detachment out of Fort Totten, New York; and center, Command Sgt. Maj. John K. Zimmerman of the Deployment Support Command based in Birmingham, Alabama. US Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Ted Stuckey.

