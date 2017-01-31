Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017

Spc. Joshua Thomas from Chicago, Illinois with the 757th Expeditionary Rail Center at Fort Sheridan, Illinois in front and Spec. John Moore of Corpus Christi, Texas with the 370th Transportation Detachment out of Sinton, Texas pull themselves along the rope obstacle at the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center at Fort Benning, Georgia during the Deployment Support Command’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition. Eight soldiers are competing to represent the DSC at the 377th Theater Support Command's Best Warrior Competition beginning April 9 at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ted Stuckey.

