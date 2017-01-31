(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017 [Image 3 of 8]

    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Deployment Support Command

    Spc. Joshua Thomas from Chicago, Illinois with the 757th Expeditionary Rail Center at Fort Sheridan, Illinois in front and Spec. John Moore of Corpus Christi, Texas with the 370th Transportation Detachment out of Sinton, Texas pull themselves along the rope obstacle at the Army National Guard Warrior Training Center at Fort Benning, Georgia during the Deployment Support Command’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition. Eight soldiers are competing to represent the DSC at the 377th Theater Support Command's Best Warrior Competition beginning April 9 at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ted Stuckey.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 13:45
    Photo ID: 3175429
    VIRIN: 170222-A-LY493-006
    Resolution: 3872x2592
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017
    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017
    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017
    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017
    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017
    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017
    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017
    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Eight soldiers compete to be the 2017 DSC Best Warrior

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    DSC
    Fort Benning
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Deployment Support Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT