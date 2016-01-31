(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017 [Image 7 of 8]

    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2016

    Photo by Susanna Marquardt 

    Deployment Support Command

    Spc. John Moore of Corpus Christi, Texas with the 370th Transportation Detachment out of Sinton, Texas exits the tunnel crawl obstacle at Fort Benning, Georgia. The obstacle course is just one of the events Soldiers competed in during the Deployment Support Command’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition. The annual competition pits Soldier against Soldier to earn the privilege of representing the Deployment Support Command at the next level of competition and eventually in the All Army Best Warrior Competition. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ted Stuckey.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2016
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 13:45
    Photo ID: 3175422
    VIRIN: 170222-A-LY493-002
    Resolution: 3872x2592
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 8], by Susanna Marquardt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

