Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017

Spc. John Moore of Corpus Christi, Texas with the 370th Transportation Detachment out of Sinton, Texas exits the tunnel crawl obstacle at Fort Benning, Georgia. The obstacle course is just one of the events Soldiers competed in during the Deployment Support Command’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition. The annual competition pits Soldier against Soldier to earn the privilege of representing the Deployment Support Command at the next level of competition and eventually in the All Army Best Warrior Competition. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ted Stuckey.

