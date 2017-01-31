Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017

Eight competitors and their unit sponsors road march to the next event during the Deployment Support Command’s 2017 Best Warrior competition at Fort Benning, Georgia. The competition is designed to test Soldiers both mentally and physically. This year's DSC competition had events spanning from road marches and weapons qualification to essays and soldier interview boards. The winners of this competition will go on to compete in the 377th Theater Support Command's Best Warrior Competition beginning April 9 at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ted Stuckey.

