    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017 [Image 5 of 8]

    Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Deployment Support Command

    Spc. Joshua Thomas from Chicago, Illinois with the 757th Expeditionary Rail Center at Fort Sheridan, Illinois fires his weapon during the weapons qualification event. Weapons qualification is just one of the events in this year’s Deployment Support Command Best Warrior completions held at Fort Benning, Georgia. The winners of this competition will go on to compete in the 377th Theater Support Command's Best Warrior Competition beginning April 9 at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ted Stuckey.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2016
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 13:45
    Photo ID: 3175425
    VIRIN: 170222-A-LY493-004
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Eight soldiers compete to be the 2017 DSC Best Warrior

    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    DSC
    Fort Benning
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Deployment Support Command

