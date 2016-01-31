Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017

Spc. Joshua Thomas from Chicago, Illinois with the 757th Expeditionary Rail Center at Fort Sheridan, Illinois fires his weapon during the weapons qualification event. Weapons qualification is just one of the events in this year’s Deployment Support Command Best Warrior completions held at Fort Benning, Georgia. The winners of this competition will go on to compete in the 377th Theater Support Command's Best Warrior Competition beginning April 9 at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ted Stuckey.

