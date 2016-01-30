Deployment Support Command Best Warrior 2017

Private 1st Class David Ortiz from Brooklyn, New York of the 652nd Transportation Detachment out of Fort Totten, New York is blind folded by Staff Sgt. Felix Encarnacion of the 1179th Transportation Brigade also in Brooklyn, before he disassembles and reassembles a M16 rifle. This event followed an eight-mile road march and is just one of the events Soldiers competed in during the Deployment Support Command’s 2017 Best Warrior Competition. The annual competition pits Soldier against Soldier to earn the privilege of representing the Deployment Support Command at the next level of competition and eventually in the All Army Best Warrior Competition. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ted Stuckey.

