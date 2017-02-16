The Kacanik primary boys’ soccer team celebrates their win by holding up their trophy for all to see in Kacanik, Kosovo, Feb. 16, 2017. Three primary schools competed in the tournament in the hopes of advancing to the regional tournament held in Ferizaj. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 11:11 Photo ID: 3173179 VIRIN: 170216-A-FJ530-803 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 7.34 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soccer Trophy [Image 1 of 6], by CPT Rachael Jeffcoat, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.