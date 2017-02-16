A player slides to retrieve the ball from his opponent during the primary boys’ soccer tournament in Kacanik, Kosovo, Feb. 16, 2017. The tournament consisted of three primary schools, and the winning team will advance to the regional tournament held in Ferizaj. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
This work, Kosovo Soccer Slide [Image 1 of 6], by CPT Rachael Jeffcoat, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
