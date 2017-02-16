Leaders of Kosovo Force Multinational Battle Group-East watch and cheer for the Kacanik boys’ soccer match in Kacanik, Kosovo, Feb. 16, 2017. Members of KFOR MNBG-East presented trophies and kept score during the tournament. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 11:11
|Photo ID:
|3173176
|VIRIN:
|170216-A-FJ530-740
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KFOR Leaders Watch Soccer Tournament [Image 1 of 6], by CPT Rachael Jeffcoat, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT