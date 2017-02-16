(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KFOR Leaders Watch Soccer Tournament [Image 2 of 6]

    KFOR Leaders Watch Soccer Tournament

    KOSOVO

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Leaders of Kosovo Force Multinational Battle Group-East watch and cheer for the Kacanik boys’ soccer match in Kacanik, Kosovo, Feb. 16, 2017. Members of KFOR MNBG-East presented trophies and kept score during the tournament. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 11:11
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Leaders Watch Soccer Tournament [Image 1 of 6], by CPT Rachael Jeffcoat, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

