Soccer Awards to Kosovo Children

U.S. Army Maj. William Cousins, an operations officer with Kosovo Force Multinational Battle Group-East presents the winning trophy to the Kacanik primary boys’ soccer team in Kacanik, Kosovo, Feb. 16, 2017. Members of KFOR MNBG-East presented trophies and kept score during the games. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

