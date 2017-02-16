U.S. Army Maj. William Cousins, an operations officer with Kosovo Force Multinational Battle Group-East presents the winning trophy to the Kacanik primary boys’ soccer team in Kacanik, Kosovo, Feb. 16, 2017. Members of KFOR MNBG-East presented trophies and kept score during the games. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
This work, Soccer Awards to Kosovo Children [Image 1 of 6], by CPT Rachael Jeffcoat, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
