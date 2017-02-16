(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kosovo Children Wait for Ball to Drop [Image 3 of 6]

    Kosovo Children Wait for Ball to Drop

    KOSOVO

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Kosovo children play soccer during the primary boys’ tournament in Kacanik, Kosovo, Feb. 16, 2017. The tournament was held by the Kacanik Youth and Sport office as a way for local schools to engage in friendly competition in the hopes of advancing to the regional tournament held in Ferizaj. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovo Children Wait for Ball to Drop [Image 1 of 6], by CPT Rachael Jeffcoat, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

