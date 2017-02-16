Kosovo Girls' Soccer Team Celebrates Win

The Kacanik primary girls’ soccer team celebrates after winning their match in Kacanik, Kosovo, Feb. 16, 2017. Three primary schools competed in the tournament in hopes to advance to the regional tournament held in Ferizaj. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Rachael Jeffcoat, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

