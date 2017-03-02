(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal [Image 1 of 6]

    Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 35th Medical Group watch their wingmen train with a Philips HeartStart MRx defibrillator and heart monitor at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. Practicing with different medical personnel builds team cohesiveness among the different squadrons within the 35th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 21:02
    Photo ID: 3168986
    VIRIN: 170203-F-MZ237-046
    Resolution: 5999x3517
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US
    Hometown: FORT MYERS, FL, US
    Hometown: OROVILLE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal
    Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal
    Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal
    Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal
    Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal
    Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Japan
    Misawa
    automated external defibrillator
    mannequin
    military
    Air Force
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    mission
    training
    35th Medical Group
    JASDF
    Aomori
    35 Fighter Wing
    medical operations squadron
    Wild Weasels
    Japan Air Self Defense
    medical surgical

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT