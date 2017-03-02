U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 35th Medical Group watch their wingmen train with a Philips HeartStart MRx defibrillator and heart monitor at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. Practicing with different medical personnel builds team cohesiveness among the different squadrons within the 35th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 21:02 Photo ID: 3168986 VIRIN: 170203-F-MZ237-046 Resolution: 5999x3517 Size: 1.2 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US Hometown: FORT MYERS, FL, US Hometown: OROVILLE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.