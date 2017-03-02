U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 35th Medical Group watch their wingmen train with a Philips HeartStart MRx defibrillator and heart monitor at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. Practicing with different medical personnel builds team cohesiveness among the different squadrons within the 35th MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 21:02
|Photo ID:
|3168986
|VIRIN:
|170203-F-MZ237-046
|Resolution:
|5999x3517
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Hometown:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT MYERS, FL, US
|Hometown:
|OROVILLE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal
LEAVE A COMMENT