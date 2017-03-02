U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 35th Medical Group, prepare a Philips HeartStart MRx defibrillator and heart monitor during training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. The tool includes automated external defibrillation capabilities with patient monitoring attributes allowing technicians to clearly assess the situation at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

Date Taken: 02.03.2017
Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal, by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.