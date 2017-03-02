Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dominique Case, a 35th Medical Operations Squadron aerospace medical technician, uses a stethoscope to listen to a mannequin’s heartbeat at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. The training focused on responding to a collapsed patient with an automated external defibrillator. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

