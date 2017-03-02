Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charlene Blunt, the 35th Medical Group education and training flight chief, powers on a Philips HeartStart MRx defibrillator and heart monitor during training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. According to Blunt any personnel who come into physical contact with patients are required to know how to use all types of automated external defibrillator machines and know the basics of CPR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

