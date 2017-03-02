Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 21:02 Photo ID: 3168975 VIRIN: 170203-F-MZ237-004 Resolution: 4875x3652 Size: 1.87 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US Hometown: FORT MYERS, FL, US Hometown: OROVILLE, CA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.