Medical personnel stay ready for the real deal

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 35th Medical Group attach a lead to a Laerdal mannequin at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2017. The mannequins have the ability to simulate breathing, eye dilations, pulses, speaking and reacting to medications administered through computer codes. They allow for as close-to-realistic training as possible for personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

Date Taken: 02.03.2017
Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP