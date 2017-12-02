U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Christopher Nau, the officer in charge of Detachment 6, 335th Signal Command (Theater), comforts his daughter, Isabella, 9, during a deployment ceremony for Det. 6 at the command headquarters in East Point, Ga., Feb. 12, 2017. The detachment was leaving for a nine-month mission in the Middle East. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 22:27 Photo ID: 3159579 VIRIN: 170212-A-ZU930-017 Resolution: 2700x1802 Size: 2.76 MB Location: EAST POINT, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One last touch [Image 1 of 11], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.