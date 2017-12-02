Patriot Guard escort

The Patriot Guard Riders of Georgia escort Soldiers with U.S. Army Reserve Detachment 6, 335th Signal Command (Theater) (in bus) as they leave for a nine-month deployment to the Middle East from the command headquarters in East Point, Ga., Feb. 12, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

