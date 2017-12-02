(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The bus heading out

    The bus heading out

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar  

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Reserve Detachment 6, 335th Signal Command (Theater), leaves for a nine-month deployment to the Middle East from the command headquarters in East Point, Ga., Feb. 12, 2017. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The bus heading out [Image 1 of 11], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Detachment 6 of the 335th Signal Command (Theater) deploys for Mideast mission

