Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 22:26 Photo ID: 3159565 VIRIN: 170212-A-ZU930-010 Resolution: 2700x1361 Size: 2.44 MB Location: EAST POINT, GA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The bus heading out [Image 1 of 11], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.