U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers wth Detachment 6, 335th Signal Command (Theater), sing the Army Song during their deployment ceremony at the command headquarters in East Point, Ga., Feb. 12, 2017. The detachment left for a nine-month mission in the Middle East after the ceremony. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
|02.12.2017
|02.12.2017 22:26
|3159575
|170212-A-ZU930-015
|2700x1775
|2.5 MB
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, The Army Song [Image 1 of 11], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Detachment 6 of the 335th Signal Command (Theater) deploys for Mideast mission
