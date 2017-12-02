U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with Detachment 6, 335th Signal Command (Theater), stand in formation at the position of attention during their deployment ceremony at the command headquarters in East Point, Ga., Feb. 12, 2017. They were about to leave for a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 22:26
|Photo ID:
|3159559
|VIRIN:
|170212-A-ZU930-006
|Resolution:
|2700x2295
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployment formation [Image 1 of 11], by SSG Ken Scar, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Detachment 6 of the 335th Signal Command (Theater) deploys for Mideast mission
