Deployment formation

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with Detachment 6, 335th Signal Command (Theater), stand in formation at the position of attention during their deployment ceremony at the command headquarters in East Point, Ga., Feb. 12, 2017. They were about to leave for a nine-month deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Ken Scar)

Date Taken: 02.12.2017